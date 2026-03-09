Merlo Ireland Appoints Kirrane Machinery Ltd to its Agricultural Dealer Network for the West of the Country

Effective 1st February 2026, Kirrane Machinery Ltd has been officially appointed as an authorised Merlo Ireland agricultural dealer for the West of Ireland. Based in Claremorris, Co. Mayo and with over a decade of experience in the sales, service, and repair of a wide range of machines, Kirrane Machinery brings engineering expertise and a strong customer-first reputation to the Merlo network.

This appointment expands Merlo Ireland’s dealer coverage, bringing the total number of Merlo dealers in Ireland to four.

Speaking about the appointment, Martin Kirrane, Managing Director, Kirrane Machinery Ltd, said: “We are delighted to join the Merlo dealer network and bring this premium brand to our customers across the West of Ireland. Merlo has a strong reputation for innovation, reliability, and performance, and we look forward to offering the full Merlo range along with our dedicated service and support.”

Owen Buttle, National Sales Manager for Merlo UK & Ireland, added: “We are pleased to welcome Kirrane Machinery Ltd as our newest Merlo agricultural dealer. Their long-standing experience, technical capability, and commitment to customer service make them an excellent partner for the Merlo brand. This appointment strengthens our presence in the West of Ireland and ensures customers in the region have access to first class sales and support.”

Kirrane Machinery Ltd will offer the full Merlo agricultural telehandler range, genuine parts, and comprehensive after-sales support.