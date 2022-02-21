Merlo Forecasts ‘Busier Year’ Boosted By New Model Arrivals

Merlo, the Italian-made range of telehandlers distributed in Ireland by McHale Plant Sales, is experiencing what their general manager, Denis McGrath terms: ‘a ‘busy year gone by and an even busier year to come’.

Of particular note is the emergence of a trend that sees sales of Merlo equipment split 50/50 between construction and agri-related deliveries, helped in large measure by increasing demand for Panoramic and Turbofarmer models.

“This balanced position – into which we hope also to expand our position in the industrial processing and warehousing front – is one that we have been working to achieve, helped by improvements and user-focused features introduced across the Merlo range,” McGrath said.

Looking ahead, it is expected that Merlo’s market position will be boosted by the introduction of new models, and by on-going specifications enhancements to the existing line-up.

New this year is the arrival of an all-electric eWorker which is now available to order here, both in 2-wheel and 4-wheel drive versions. Also new, and due to launch in Ireland shortly, is the versatile and somewhat unique Merlo Cingo multipurpose tracked transporter.

Likely to appeal to the plant hire sector, the diesel-powered Cingo – with easy operator ‘step-on/step-off’ convenience – accommodates a broad range of fitments that equip it for use across a multiplicity of applications in construction, agriculture and industry.