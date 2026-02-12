Merlo America Set to Redefine Telehandler Expectations at CONEXPO

As UK and Irish contractors, plant hire companies, and agricultural operators continue to seek smarter, more versatile machinery solutions, Merlo America is preparing to showcase a bold new vision on one of the world’s largest industry stages: CONEXPO 2026 in Las Vegas.

For those travelling from the UK to the show, Merlo’s presence at Festival Grounds, Stand F22041, offers a firsthand look at innovation that is already resonating strongly across Europe. Shaun Groom, General Manager of Merlo UK and Ireland, will be on-site during the event to support visitors and share insights into how Merlo technology aligns with the needs of operators and fleet owners.

A NEW ERA: THE TELEHANDLER AS A MULTI APPLICATION PLATFORM

Although European operators have long recognised the advantages of Merlo’s multi application approach, that mindset is only now beginning to take hold in the United States. “Merlo machines prove that a telehandler can be far more than a single-purpose tool – in Europe, versatility is now the expectation, not the exception,” said Shaun Groom.

In the US, telehandlers have traditionally been viewed as reliable but narrowly focused machines. Merlo’s message at CONEXPO is clear: that era is over. With a stand built around the theme “See Where You Can Go with Merlo,” the company is signalling a decisive shift away from single task thinking.

“A Merlo telehandler is not simply a lift and place machine,” said Cole Renken, General Manager of Merlo America. “It is a multi application platform that allows businesses to consolidate equipment, reduce capital expense, and do work they simply couldn’t do before. CONEXPO 2026 is the moment where we show the industry how transformative that shift can be.”

This multi application philosophy is second nature to UK and Irish operators, who have long relied on Merlo’s advanced technology across construction, agriculture, and industrial sectors.

At CONEXPO, visitors will finally see that same capability brought to life on a large stage – demonstrating just how far a truly versatile telehandler can take them.

“We want people to walk away with a new understanding of what a telehandler can be,” said Jennifer Brigman, Vice President of Strategy and Operations at Merlo America.

“Choosing Merlo means unlocking greater efficiency and capability across every type of operation.”

INDUSTRY-FOCUSED DEMONSTRATIONS AT CONEXPO 2026

Construction

When it comes to construction, Merlo America will spotlight machines engineered for the precision, stability, and multifunctional performance that today’s North American job sites demand including:

• ROTO 50.35SPLUSEE4CVT with the Space 11 work platform

• Panoramic 120.10HM paired with a new-to-the-US Pipe Handler

These platforms highlight Merlo’s expanding presence in utility, infrastructure, and heavy-duty applications that European customers will recognise.

Agriculture and Forestry

Meanwhile, the agriculture and forestry sectors will experience the same versatility through Merlo’s MultiFarmer technology – already a proven favourite among UK and Irish agricultural customers – demonstrating how operators can load bales, pull trailers, operate shredding machines and manage daily tasks with a single machine, dramatically simplifying jobs that typically require multiple units.

Attachments

Merlo’s attachment innovation will also be on full display, with twelve specialised attachments integrated into the machine’s intelligence and safety systems, each illustrating how quickly and confidently operators can transition between tasks.

Across a 14-machine line-up, Merlo America will deliver one of the most extensive and capability-rich displays in its CONEXPO history, an unmatched demonstration of multiapplication performance across industries.

Visitors Can Also Enjoy a High-Energy Highlight

Visitors can also look forward to a standout attraction: a high-energy simulator showdown featuring Irish-born professional racing driver James Roe. Attendees will have the chance to test their reflexes against a pro and find out: “Are you faster than a race car driver?”

Merlo partnered with INDY NXT driver James Roe in 2025, aligning the Merlo brand with his reputation for innovation, performance, precision, and reliability – values that mirror Merlo’s own commitment to engineering excellence.

There will be two exclusive opportunities to meet James Roe on the Merlo America stand on, Tuesday, March 3: 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM (includes a live Q&A) and Wednesday, March 4: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM.

MEET MERLO IN LAS VEGAS 3-7 MARCH 2026, STAND F22041LATFORM

If you’re travelling to Las Vegas, please visit merlo.com or scan the QR code and enter your details so Shaun Groom and Cole Renken, General Manager of Merlo America. Shaun Groom, General Manager of Merlo UK and Ireland. the wider Merlo team know to expect you. Representatives from Merlo Group in Italy, Merlo Australia & New Zealand, and Merlo America will also be in attendance