Mecalac UK launches 0% finance on nine-tonne site dumpers

Mecalac Construction Equipment UK, in conjunction with Mecalac Financial Solutions, has launched a 0% finance promotion for select models from its nine-tonne TA9 site dumper portfolio. Interested customers will need to act quickly to secure stock before the promotion ends on 31st August.

The limited-time offer helps construction professionals get behind the wheel of Mecalac’s latest models without breaking the bank – simple, accessible and hassle-free. For those who don’t need the finance support, Mecalac is alternatively offering the choice of two options from the following list, completely free of charge:

Road light package

CESAR and emissions tags

First-year service kit

The industry-leading Mecalac TA9 site dumper combines impeccable safety with practicality and productivity. Its nine-tonne payload, four-wheel drive, 2.5-metre width and 15mph (24km/h) travel speed make the model ideally suited to larger job sites.

Each new model comes equipped with Mecalac’s Shield safety pack as standard. Part of the company’s commitment to leading the way in site safety, Mecalac Shield includes start and drive interlock, seatbelt warning, handbrake neutral warning, speed limiter, fuel loss warning, service warning, Stop-Start ControlTM, idle shut-off and park brake test as standard.

Paul Macpherson, Commercial Director at Mecalac Construction Equipment UK, commented: “We are continually engaging with our dealers and end-users to develop solutions that make purchasing the latest Mecalac models easier than ever before. Our new TA9 promotion brings leading-edge technology to construction professionals, while minimising concern over interest payments. More importantly, it helps to stop finances from dictating safety. To make the most of this opportunity, contact your local dealer before the end of August.”

For more information about Mecalac UK’s 0% finance packages, or to find your nearest dealer, visit www.mecalac.com/en