Mecalac Launches Range Of Electric Machines

The French manufacturer Groupe MECALAC, which designs, manufactures and distributes machinery dedicated to urban worksites, has established itself as a leader and pioneer in offering compact, powerful and versatile machines that meet the demands of the sector. Mecalac has always been committed to innovation, and is proving this once again with the introduction of its first range of electric machines.

Mecalac is revolutionising urban worksites and paving the way for more optimised, cleaner and quieter worksites.

Climate change and the need to reduce CO2 emissions have become a major global challenge. Mecalac is the first manufacturer to develop a complete range of larger electric machines (midi range) than previously available on the market. Produced in Annecy in the Haute-Savoie region of France, these machines can be used all day long thanks to their unrivalled autonomy (more than 8 hours of a real working cycle) on a worksite, equivalent to a full day’s work.

There are many advantages to switching to electric vehicles: less vibration, less noise pollution, less maintenance, less risk of accidents on worksites and lower maintenance costs. In addition to these technical advantages for drivers, these machines contribute to the decarbonisation of worksites and help to improve the air quality in cities, thanks to a total absence of CO2 emissions and other polluting particles on site.

Three machines for three different functions – an excavator, a loader and a dumper. Thanks to these complementary products, all earthmoving operations (digging, loading and transport) can now be carried out emission-free and on a scale never before possible.

“We are proud to have launched an electric range. For example, three Mecalac zero-emission machines working together on the same urban site save an average of 64 tonnes of CO2 that their combustion engine equivalents would have emitted over the year,” explains Alexandre MARCHETTA, Chairman of the Mecalac Group. “Mecalac’s zero-emission offer is also a response to the need to limit noise pollution, and now offers new working capacities”.

The first zero-emission excavator – E12

Any electric machine has to meet three major challenges: autonomy, performance and compactness. The Mecalac e12 is the first 10-12t 100% electric excavator to meet all three of these requirements.

The key to this machine’s autonomy and performance lies in its architecture. The power source, separate from the turret, enables a record capacity of 150 kW.h to be installed, offering an unrivalled autonomy of 8 hours.

The first zero-emission loader – ES1000

Mecalac’s Swing loader is a fast, efficient performer on any site. The stability of the rigid chassis and the ability to manoeuvre and swivel the arm simultaneously are the key to its productivity and enable efficient use of space on worksites. The new eS1000 takes the Swing concept to a new level, with its 100% electric transmission and power supply.

The electric dumper – EMDX

Compact, manoeuvrable and at ease on all types of terrain, the Mecalac eMDX is an efficient solution for transporting materials on construction sites. It now incorporates all Mecalac’s expertise and technologies in terms of zero-emission solutions.