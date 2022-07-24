Mecalac Introduces New Range Of Compact Loaders

The decision to expand Mecalac’s position in the compact loader market is born from increasing demand for small, multipurpose, articulated loaders in the agricultural, rental and construction sectors. Among other things, these units are gradually replacing other types of machines (tractors with loaders, skid-steers, etc), offering greater versatility, agility and safety for a wide range of applications.

The new Mecalac MCL range includes six models, ranging from 1.74 t to 2.85 t: Four models with a long boom (standard), perfectly suited to agricultural applications; and two models with a short boom, aligning with the requirements of the construction segment

MCL2: Its compact size and wheel motor transmission allow the MCL2 to move with precision and agility. The smallest machine in the MCL range, but incorporating the same features and technologies as the larger models, the MCL2 delivers impressive performance. Available in both canopy and cabbed version.

MCL4: Offering the perfect compromise between compact size and heavy lifting performance, the MCL4 features a powerful 18.4 kW engine. It is the ideal machine for rental fleets looking to invest in a durable and high-performance machine, with a low transport weight making it easy to move between sites on a road trailer.

MCL6: The best of the MCL4 but with even more power, the MCL6 features a 36kW motor – perfect for reaching and maintaining high speeds on the road. Its high hydraulic flow and speed of execution ensure maximum productivity on worksites.

MCL8: Power, high dumping height and lifting capacity inspired the design of this machine. It’s the perfect partner for numerous applications, whether loading, handling or driving hydraulic attachments.

MCL4+ / MCL6+: Short arm versions to meet the specific needs of different applications (perfectly suited to the construction sector) and offering an increased tipping load.

All six machines will be available in three versions: canopy, canopy with foldable top or cab, each coming with a wide selection of attachments.

Latest Technologies

The new MCL loaders can be equipped with Mecalac’s latest comfort and driver assistance technologies, including M-Drive which turns your machine into a tool carrier, with operators able to control machine speed with the foot pedal at a selected engine rpm (hand throttle).

Also included is Speed-control to redefine the speed range that can be used via the foot pedal as required. For example, choosing a lower speed will allow you to do more precise work.

Meanwhile, MyMecalac Connected Services enables you to maximise the use of your machines thanks to optimised and accessible data, reduced downtime and better fleet management.

Start-up digicode: A keypad that enables you to control the use, accessibility and hours of the machine.

This new product line will further strengthen Mecalac’s position in the loader market and accelerate the development of customer segments such as the agricultural, landscaping and rental sectors.