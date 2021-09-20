Mecalac further expands sales team with new UK appointment

Mecalac has announced the appointment of Mike Poxon to the role of Regional Business Manager (UK & Ireland). With significant expertise in sales, operations and dealer management, Mike is set to further bolster Mecalac’s dedicated national sales team.

With more than 30 years’ experience in the construction equipment sector, Mike is widely regarded for his knowledge, insight, relationships and proficiency. Before joining Mecalac, he was instrumental in the pan-European development of Honda Motor Europe’s Power Products distributor network.

His career also spans numerous senior roles at a global construction plant manufacturer, driving sales, developing distribution networks and coordinating customer support in the UK, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Oceania.

In his new role, Mike will be responsible for working closely with Mecalac’s extensive dealer network in the UK & Ireland to build strong relationships, drive continued growth across the region and further increase Mecalac’s market share. His skills and expertise, gained during an illustrious career, will prove pivotal.

Comments Mike: “As the sector begins to bounce back from the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s an extremely exciting time to be joining the Mecalac team. A leading name in the compact equipment marketplace, Mecalac is renowned for its innovative product portfolio, globally acclaimed for each model’s capability and performance.

Paul Macpherson, Commercial Director at Mecalac Construction Equipment UK, added: “With unparalleled market experience, Mike will prove a hugely valuable addition to our team. His passion, enthusiasm and expertise will help to drive long-term growth and customer loyalty across the UK and Ireland.”