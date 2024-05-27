Mecalac Deploys Three 100% Electric Machines to a Zero-Emission Worksite

Mecalac has deployed three 100% electric machines on an electrification worksite in Annecy, France, which is responsible for power supply to boats and cultural sporting events.

The initiative is in line with Mecalac’s commitment to promoting environmentally friendly practices, while guaranteeing optimal performance in the field, compactness and a real autonomy of 8 hours (i.e. a full working day).

Presented on 26 April in the presence of the Mayor of Annecy and the General Secretary of the Haute-Savoie Prefecture, the project stands out as a leading example of the energy transition. Mecalac’s three electric machines – the e12 wheel loader, eS1000 swing loader and eMDX dumper – provide emission-free operation, meeting the growing demand for more environmentally friendly equipment solutions.

Thanks to these electric machines, this worksite benefits from a significant reduction in on-site emissions, as well as lower machinery noise levels – 10 times lower than that of their traditional thermal equivalents, to be precise.

“We are proud to be taking part in this low-carbon project in a location that is particularly close to our hearts. Our electric machines are designed and assembled locally in our Annecy plant,” explains Alexandre MARCHETTA, President of the Mecalac Group.

Combined with other measures, such as the reuse of excavated soil, the site’s projected carbon footprint is 25% lower than for an equivalent project carried out using standard methods.

This initiative marks a new milestone in Mecalac’s commitment to ecological innovation in the construction sector. The company will continue to develop sustainable and innovative solutions to environmental challenges, while supporting economic growth and social progress.