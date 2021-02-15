Mecalac 15MC Impresses at Demo Event

Construction professionals from across the UK recently visited Mecalac’s demo ground in Warwickshire to trial the Mecalac 15MC tracked crawler-excavator. Each attendee spent time in the cabin putting the impressive model through its paces, followed by attending informative briefs on its features, performance figures and capabilities.

The 15MC brings class-leading power to an excavator that is compact enough to fit within a single traffic lane. Its unique design integrates the counterweight and equipment within the ‘frame print’ to ensure a low centre of gravity. It uses this to great effect, offering manoeuvrability and versatility with unmatched stability regardless of the upper carriage’s rotation angle.

Powered by a turbocharged Deutz TCD 3.6 L4 water-cooled diesel engine, the 15MC delivers 136hp @ 2,300 rpm. It also features significantly reduced emissions with an exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) valve, catalytic converter (DOC) and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system. The clever design allows easy-access for diesel and Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) refuelling from the ground, with a fuel tank capacity of 150L (plus 30L reserve tank) for extended operation.

An open-circuit hydrostatic transmission works with the Central X chassis and two, two-speed travel motors for effortless movement over difficult ground. A cockpit selector allows the operator to easily and immediately switch between standby, eco and power modes. The hydraulic system uses a variable displacement pump to generate a maximum flow rate of 270L/min, delivering smooth and precise control.

The innovative three-section boom with an integrated offset allows the excavator to operate against the track in all upper frame positions, while also reaching out to a maximum working range of 8.8m. The 15MC can dig to a depth of -4.98m and delivers 8,170 daN breakout force / 6,200 daN tear out (penetration) force. The addition of Mecalac’s ‘CONNECT’ hydraulic quick coupler ensures simple and safe equipment changes direct from the cab, from digging and loading buckets to pallet forks and handling plates or ripper tooth.

Additional benefits include easy cab access, ROPS and FOPS protection, front and rear working lights, air conditioning, heated pneumatic seat and a comprehensive telematics system. The 15MC can also be specified with a wide selection of accessories to ensure job site suitability.

Commenting on the demo event, Paul Macpherson, Commercial Director at Mecalac Construction Equipment UK, said: “The 15MC is the perfect demonstration of Mecalac’s dedication to compact equipment innovation and engineering. It offers performance well beyond its size, making it incredibly versatile and suitable for a range of job sites and applications. With exceptional power, state-of-the-art design and pioneering technologies, the 15MC is in a class of its own.

“The special demo event hosted at our demo ground in Warwickshire provided the perfect opportunity to showcase the 15MC to potential customers and our dealer network. With digging areas and an off-road course, we were able to put the 15MC to the test and highlight its incredible capabilities.”