MDS Marks 30 Years in Business

MDS®, a global leader in specialist screening equipment, proudly celebrates 30 years in business. What began in a repurposed farm shed in rural Ireland has grown into a globally recognised manufacturer of heavy-duty rock and environmental trommels, known for their robust build and reliability in the toughest conditions.

The business was founded in 1995 by Liam Murray, who, alongside his wife Una, began designing and manufacturing products such as Christmas tree stands and small custom projects for local customers. With limited equipment and resources, the early days saw MDS expanding its scope, producing turnstiles for local GAA (Gaelic Athletic Association) facilities, robotic systems, and agricultural equipment, earning a reputation for practical solutions and clever engineering.

A turning point came in 2014 with the development of the first MDS rock trommel. This product marked a clear shift from subcontracting and farm equipment to the design and manufacture of specialist screening solutions. The launch of the M515 mobile rock trommel represented a culmination of knowledge, collaboration, and experience built over two decades. This was soon followed by the development of the M412 and M413 compact trommels, which carried the same DNA as the original M515 and offered robust solutions for smaller-scale screening needs.

“MDS was no longer just a fabrication shop. We had a product with a market that believed in it,” said Liam Og Murray, Regional Sales Manager for MDS. Liam Og, son of founder Liam Murray, has been involved in the business from a young age. Growing up around the workshop, he absorbed the values of innovation and integrity that shaped MDS and remains passionate about continuing his parents’ legacy.

“The shift to rock trommels led to substantial growth for MDS between 2015 and 2020 and ultimately laid the groundwork for our relationship with Terex,” he added.

Since being acquired by Terex in 2021, the MDS distribution network has grown substantially, particularly across Europe. Alongside this expansion, product development has remained a key focus. The flagship M515 was relaunched with a suite of enhancements designed to improve transportability, service access, and stockpile capacity. In 2024, the M518R was also reintroduced following a high-quality redesign, tailored specifically for small to medium-sized operations handling compost, biomass, and municipal waste.

Significant improvements have also been made on the shop floor, both in fabrication and assembly, including the opening of a new, state-of-the-art paintshop featuring an advanced filtration system that ensures cleaner air and a pristine painting environment. This upgrade not only enhances operator safety but also significantly reduces the risk of contaminants affecting the finish, elevating the overall quality of MDS machines.

“The past 30 years have been shaped by hard work, adaptability and a clear belief in doing things properly,” said Liam Og Murray. “Listening closely to distributor and customer feedback has always been central to the MDS approach. This feedback loop has helped drive continuous improvement, keeping MDS machines relevant and reliable in rapidly changing industries.”

With a strong foundation and global ambition, MDS has welcomed Steven Keenan as its new General Manager. Steven brings a wealth of experience to the role, having served as Engineering Manager at MDS for the past three years. During this time, he has developed a deep understanding of the business and built strong relationships across the team. His previous career includes four years as a Design Engineer at Terex Omagh and a period as a Sales Engineer at Poclain Hydraulics, equipping him with both technical expertise and commercial insight, as well as experience across crushing and screening teams.

“I want to congratulate the entire MDS team on reaching this fantastic milestone,” said Steven.

“As we enter our next chapter, my focus will be on strengthening our global distribution network so that our renowned models can deliver even greater impact across international markets. I’m excited to lead the team into this next phase of growth. With a deep engineering background and a genuine passion for innovation, I’m committed to driving forward our technology and expanding our product offering to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”