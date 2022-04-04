MDS International Announces Rebrand to Become MDS – A Terex Brand

A new look and feel logo will accompany the brands update and is in line with the new direction that the company is going in.

History, as with all Terex Brands, remains a very important part of MDS, the colours used in the new logo represent Terex and the values represented by that part of MDS, but the logo also showcases the MDS heavy duty drums which is the unique feature of MDS products and what we are synonymous with.

“MDS is undergoing major positive changes following on from the acquisition by Terex in 2021.We have been making significant investment in our facilities and have added to our team to help us deliver aggressive production growth goals so that we can meet ever growing demand for MDS products. Alongside this, we have been expanding our distribution footprint to help position us for long term growth.

“With the positive changes to MDS ongoing, this was the ideal time launch our rebranding. Since the first mobile MDS model was launched in 2015, the branding and livery has remained the same. The new livery will retain the old MDS colour while introducing a Terex grey, giving a modern, two tone effect as well as a consistent look across all our models.”

As part of this rebrand, MDS is launching a new website, www.terex.com/mds .This will give users a smoother browsing experience and is consistent with other Terex brands platforms.

All of its social handles have also changed to @mds.terex across all its social media channels.

“This is an exciting time for MDS and this rebranding allows to continue our upward trajectory. We hope this new look will help strengthen our brand awareness and our unique identity as the leading provider of heavy duty rock trommels.”