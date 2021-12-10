MDS Appoints New UK Distributors

MDS – a Terex Brand and a leading manufacturer of heavy duty rock Trommels and Conveyors – has completed new Distribution Agreements in England and Wales.

Following on from the recent acquisition of MDS by Terex Materials Processing, a strategic review was undertaken in these key markets which has now been concluded with the appointment of two new Distribution partners.

Blue Machinery (Central) have been appointed as MDS Distributor in northern and central England along with north Wales. In addition, Red Knight 6 have been appointed in southern England and south Wales. Both companies bring industry leading experience in the sale and rental of equipment for the quarrying, aggregate and recycling industries throughout the UK and represent several world class brands.

Sean McGeary, Sales Director for Blue Machinery Central, commented, “We are delighted to agree the Dealership for MDS. We have known and worked with MDS for many years in the UK and recognise their product range as robust and unique. Being an addition to the Terex family will allow us to grow this brand in the UK market on an exclusivity basis in our territory with Terex’s professionalism and structure and the endeavour of the Blue Machinery (Central) Ltd team and our loyal customer base. The product perfectly complements our existing portfolio with a strong focus on the Quarry, Demolition and Recycling sectors”.

Paul Donnelly, Managing Director, Red Knight 6 commented, “We are pleased to be partnering with MDS. The portfolio of trommels we are able to bring to our region fit perfectly with the range of customers we currently work with. Our customers know that we work with the highest quality brands and this agreement is a continuation of that. We can’t wait to get started and make a success of this partnership.”

Commenting on the appointments, Conor Hegarty, General Manager, MDS said: “MDS are delighted to secure Red Knight 6 and Blue Machinery (Central) as our Distribution partners for England and Wales. Both businesses bring a high degree of technical expertise with many years of industry experience providing customers with the best products for their applications.

“MDS have steadily grown their presence in the UK in recent years and these appointments will help solidify and grow our footprint in this key market. Customers can now look forward to local representation and world class aftersales support.”