MCS Online Portal Provides 24/7 Access to Enhance Rental Customer Service

MCS Rental Software has launched major enhancements to its Online Portal, giving rental businesses the tools to deliver a more powerful, branded, and secure digital experience to their customers. Designed for rental businesses managing a large number of rentals and customers, the enhanced portal simplifies operations and offers flexible user access for better control.

Smarter Management of Equipment by Job Site

The Online Portal allows rental business managers to view and manage hired equipment by job site – ideal for large construction firms or in-house rental departments. With customer logins and secure access control, each contact sees only the information relevant to them. Rental businesses can set up tailored contact permission profiles, ensuring that, for example, site managers can place orders, while finance users have access to billing and documentation.

Faster Processing and Self-Serve Functionality

To accelerate operations, rental customers can now view equipment availability within the online portal and make off-hire requests, allowing rental businesses to reduce delays and improve turnaround times.

More Control and Visibility for Customers

With the ability to display custom announcements, rental companies can communicate time-sensitive updates clearly via the portal’s interface. Built with mobile responsiveness in mind, the Online Portal ensures that customers can access their information anytime, anywhere – whether they’re on-site or in the office.

Nick Thomson, Sales Director at MCS Rental Software, explained: “Our latest Online Portal enhancements give rental companies a real competitive edge. From user-specific access control to mobile-friendly, fully branded experiences, we’re helping our customers put more power in their clients’ hands – reducing admin, increasing visibility, and speeding up hire processes.”

Stronger Branding for a More Professional Experience

Rental companies can now fully customise the Online Portal with their primary brand colour applied throughout all areas of the platform. The login screen has also been upgraded to display the customer’s logo, reinforcing brand consistency and delivering a more professional user experience. In addition, welcome emails, password reset functionality, and password complexity rules help onboard users quickly and securely.

MCS Rental Software’s Online Portal is helping rental businesses meet the rising demand for digital self-service, delivering innovative tools for greater efficiency, flexibility, and customer satisfaction.