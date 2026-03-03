McHale Plant Sales to Represent Komatsu and Metso at Scotplant

Set to make an even more prominent appearance at next April’s ScotPlant exhibition at the Royal Highland Showgrounds, Edinburgh will be McHale Plant Sales who – since their previous exhibitor attendance as UK distributors for Metso crushing and screening equipment – have had the additional appointment as UK distributor for Komatsu construction equipment bestowed upon them.

Effective since January through their newly-formed ‘McHale Komatsu’ affiliate, in which the Japanese manufacturer has a shareholding, McHale became the go-to people for Komatsu in England, Scotland and Wales markets, mirroring an appointment they have held in the Republic of Ireland since 1994.

Logistically, the new McHale Komatsu operation remains based at Komatsu’s established headquarters in Redditch and at depots in Cardiff, Chester-le-Street, and Hamilton, with services provided by experienced personnel well-known to customers, the majority of whom remain employed by the new company.

Machinery being displayed by McHale at ScotPlant – the final composition of which has yet to be decided – will centre around latest Komatsu and Metso releases. Likely to feature will be a PC220LCI-12 mid-size excavator, a PW160-11 wheeled excavator, a D85PX-18 crawler dozer, and a WA475-11 wheel loader. Others ear-marked for display include a number of utility machines and mini diggers. From Metso, the model displayed will be chosen from their Lokotrack mobile crushers range.

Looking ahead to what he anticipates will be ‘another friendly welcome amongst our many new friends north of the border’, McHale managing director, Tim Shanahan said: “with another very important hat to wear this year, and a line-up of latest Komatsu machines to exhibit, our expanded business will be represented by another top team, present to tell Komatsu and Metso’s story to the large attendance we hope will be attracted to the event”.