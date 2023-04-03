McHale Plant Sales Opens UK Base In Tamworth

Resulting from their appointment as UK distributors of Metso Outotec stone crushers – first announced last January – McHale Plant Sales has established its first UK base in the Staffordshire town of Tamworth. From there, the company will initially service Metso customers across England, Scotland and Wales with an additional outlet in Scotland to follow next year.

Chosen for what McHale says is its ‘strategic location’ the new Tamworth base is situated on the Lichfield Road Industrial Estate in the town where it will accommodate offices, machine storage, parts warehouse and a repair and maintenance workshop.

Commenting, the company’s sales director, Denis McGrath said: “Of the many locations we examined, Tamworth stood out as one from which we could reach-out to machinery owners and operators whose priorities in terms of technical back-up and after-sales support we fully understand.

“In Tamworth we will implement an approach to customer service proven in Ireland and Northern Ireland where sales, service and parts operate in lockstep.”