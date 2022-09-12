McHale Plant Sales Invests Further In After-Sales Support

Construction equipment distributor, McHale Plant Sales has moved to further strengthen its aftersales support, both at its Birdhill and Rathcoole operations.

The move is described by company chairman, Michael McHale as ‘one that takes account of continued good sales married to new generic model increases within our current portfolio and a need to provide for any future expansion of our distributorships.’

Under the direction of Service Manager, Niall Culligan and Parts Manager, Keith Carey, the company has appointed extra workshop staff at both locations, installed additional brand-specific parts personnel, and expanded its network of mobile service units, strategically positioned to deliver what Culligan calls a ‘fastest possible on-site service presence.’

As a result, workshop maintenance and repair technicians, mobile service and parts personnel now account for over 61% of total staff employed at the company’s mid-west and east coast facilities.