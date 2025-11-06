McHale Plant Sales Gives Sponsorship Support to Foynes Ladies Team

Irish construction plant and equipment distributor, McHale Plant Sales, has given sponsorship support to a team of nine ladies – amongst them a teacher, a specialist nurse, solicitor, a football coach, an IT engineer, and a microbiologist – all from Foynes village and surrounding areas, who are participating in the challenging HYROX Endurance event which takes place in Dublin’s RDS from November 12th – 16th.

Described as an ‘electrifying’ four-day fitness extravaganza, HYROX is open to polished athletes and everyday fitness enthusiasts seeking to raise their training to the next level. Competitions combine 1km running events and ‘test-of-endurance’ workouts involving ‘push/pull’ weight trials – all of which will be repeated eight times over the four days of the competition and hosted indoors within the view of spectators.

Praising their ‘enterprise and valour’, McHale Chairman, Michael McHale, and Managing Director, Tim Shanahan, said “they will carry with them the very best wishes of all in our company at Birdhill and Rathcoole, and those who drive our UK operations at Tamworth and Edinburgh”.