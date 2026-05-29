McHale Plant Sales Attending Hillhead 2026 in ‘Determined Mood to do Deals’

With Komatsu and Metso now standing side-by-side within the McHale Plant Sales portfolio, main board directors appointed to drive sales in all markets, and with proven products from both manufacturers, “we will be attending Hillhead in a determined mood to do deals,” their managing director, Tim Shanahan said.

“With our vast fund of experience, contacts and knowledge in packaging ‘customer-accommodating’ deals, a string of depots dotted across the UK and Ireland, a dedicate structure in place in which Komatsu themselves have a minority interest, plus a foundation of long-standing relationships with each manufacturer to draw upon, we will attend Hillhead determined to forge new friendships and build upon the exciting new future our work with Komatsu and Metso has brought,” Shanahan said.

“Into that mix, customers can factor in our ‘make things happen’ attitude and fast approval lines, our flexible can-do approach, our capacity to be global in outlook when piecing together deals, handling trade-ins, and shaking hands on arrangements free of red tape,” he added.

At Hillhead (Stand Y3) their exhibit will comprise Komatsu model offerings that include: the new HM460-6 ADT, PC220LCi-12 excavator, WA485-11 wheel loader, a selection from their utility machine range, and the PC130-11E0 mid-sized excavator developed for the UK and Irish markets.