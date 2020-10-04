McCloskey International Welcomes TBF Thompson to Global Dealer Network

Screening and crushing industry leader McCloskey International has welcomed equipment dealer TBF Construction Machinery to its global network of distributors. The company will serve the Ireland market, offering a full suite of products, parts and services for their customers.

TBF Group has a rich history, having been involved in the automotive and plant industries throughout the island of Ireland since 1958.

Established in Garvagh, TBF Thompson has grown to include depots in Dublin, Mallusk and Portadown. They are an authorised Hitachi dealer, also offering and servicing Bell dump trucks, DAF trucks, Thwaites dumpers, Bomag compacting equipment, Cummins engines, Doosan Portable Power, Palfinger cranes and Montabert Breaker products.

TBF prides itself on world-class equipment sales and support in the construction, quarry, roadbuilding, and forestry sectors, among others. McCloskey equipment plays a key role in the growth of the crushing and screening systems product line offered by TBF Construction Machinery.

Commented Seamus Doherty, Director for TBF Construction Machinery: “We pride ourselves in supplying premium brand franchises, which McCloskey International certainly is, and we look forward to building a great relationship in the years to come.”

TBF Group has a diverse portfolio of customers within the private and public sectors, across multiple industries including utilities, house building, roadworks, demolition, quarrying, haulage, and transport.

Seamus Doherty added: “TBF Construction Machinery has maintained a name for quality and excellence. We take great pride in our people, the high-quality brands we represent, and the after sales support which helps maximise our customers’ profitability and keeps downtime to a minimum. We are excited for the growth this partnership will bring.”

“Bringing TBF Construction Machinery on board continues to demonstrate our commitment to partnering with companies that are dedicated to their customers, and to their business success,” said John O’Neill, Vice-President, Sales for McCloskey International. “Their rich history of serving the Irish market, paired with their in-the-field experience, positions them for consistent success. It’s evident that everyone in the organisation is deeply invested in the company and the legacy of its founder, and that will continue to pave the road forward in uncertain times.”