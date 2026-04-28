McAleer & Rushe Reports Record Turnover of £627.7m

Leading UK design and build contractor McAleer & Rushe has reported another year of strong growth, with record turnover of £627.7 million for 2025, representing a 27% year on year increase.

Profit before tax has also grown significantly rising by 37% to £22 million, reflecting the company’s disciplined approach to project selection and exemplary operational delivery.

The results highlight the strength of McAleer & Rushe’s long‑standing client relationships and sustained demand across its core sectors, including residential, hotel, office and mixed‑use development.

Throughout 2025, McAleer & Rushe secured a series of major contract wins, that further strengthened its market position and provided strong momentum heading into 2026. These include a £52 million office development in West London, a £95m million PBSA scheme in Birmingham, a £110 million residential scheme in Greenwich, and three further contracts across Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The year also marked a significant milestone for the business in London, with the completion of the extension and refurbishment of its headquarters at Drury Lane, Covent Garden. The redevelopment has transformed the building into a modern, energy-efficient Grade A office space that highlights the company’s long-term commitment to the capital.

Commenting on the announcement Eamonn Laverty, Chief Executive at McAleer & Rushe, said: “Our 2025 results reflect a year of strong operational performance and disciplined growth, with record turnover and a significant increase in profit before tax to £22 million, demonstrating the effectiveness of our strategy and the expertise and commitment of our team.

“The quality of our pipeline and the strong relationships we have built with our clients and partners have been central to this performance. We remain focused on delivering excellence across all of our schemes and on building on the progress achieved over the past year.”

McAleer & Rushe has also confirmed a strong start to 2026, with £800 million in secured contracts, £250 million as preferred contractor, and £600 million in PCSA projects which are expected to commence on site in 2027. With a robust order book, a healthy pipeline of opportunities and new appointments to the Board to support its growth, the company is well placed to continue its positive trajectory in 2026 and beyond.