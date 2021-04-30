MB Crushing Bucket Adds a New Recycling Service and Revenue Stream

The recent addition of a Crushing Bucket from MB has given a local Cambridge company a new offering to its existing customers and the potential to attract many more new customers.

Spark Contracting Plant Hire and Groundworks has been operating in Cambridgeshire for almost 10 years offering a range of services including groundworks, landscaping, archaeological digs, ground surveys and demolition jobs. However, thanks to a new investment they are now adding a new string to their bow -materials recycling.

To help expand their range of services, the company have recently invested in a MB BF60 Crushing Bucket.

Owner David Spark had seen MB Buckets on social media and also at the Plantworx Show so he contacted Worsley Plant to find out more. Matt Giddings, Area Sales Manager, arranged a trial of the bucket which really impressed them. At the trial they were crushing 200 ton in a day so could see the potential that the bucket held for them.

Matt said: “MB Crushing Buckets are the market leaders. David had done his research and knew that it was the model he wanted to invest in. Arranging the trial allowed him to see how it worked more closely and helped to cement his decision that it would be a huge benefit to his future business.”

The bucket has added a new revenue stream to the business and a new service offering to promote to new and existing customers. Whatever project they are working on, put simply the crushing bucket will save time, transport and money.

For example, if working on a demolition project the demolished materials can be crushed and re-used on site, meaning no haulage, no tippers, no buying in new materials and no landfill costs.

In addition, with the increase in demand for crushing on site, the crushing bucket will allow them to purely offer a recycling service out on customer sites.

David explains: “We can offer onsite crushing with one man and one machine, making it more cost effective for both us on our projects, and for clients wanting to use us for recycling their materials. The investment will be worth it as it will bring in more business for us and give us more happy customers. We chose MB as I’d done my research, read the reviews and knew it was classed as one of the toughest and most reliable crushers on the market.”