Mark Turnham Joins Hyundai Dealer Rygor Plant

Hyundai Construction Equipment dealer Rygor Group has appointed Mark Turnham as Sales Director across its Rygor Plant and Rygor Auto divisions. Rygor Plant became a main dealer for the full range of Hyundai construction machinery in April of this year, operating across Greater London, parts of the Southeast and the Midlands, the Southwest and Wales.

Mr Turner joins Rygor from Hitachi Construction Machinery UK, where he built an impressive record in sales leadership and strategic business growth. Through Rygor Plant, he will work closely with the Hyundai Construction Equipment team, to build on the strong foundations that have already been put in place, to help deliver innovative solutions and outstanding value to customers.

“The business has a strong and long-standing reputation for excellence and combining this with its expansion into the plant arena is a highly exciting prospect,” said Mr Turnham.

“In the immediate term, my focus will be on strengthening our customer coverage and conversions, ensuring that our sales processes are aligned with aftersales support, so we deliver real value throughout the lifecycle of the machine. I see major opportunities in areas such as trade-cycle management, used equipment development and supporting customers as they adopt new technologies and more sustainable solutions.”

Commenting on the appointment, Rygor Group Commercial Director, Rish Channa, said: “I am honestly thrilled to welcome Mark to the Rygor leadership team. He is well-known in the industry, especially in the plant sector, for his wealth of knowledge and his ability to deliver excellent customer service.

“I know that Mark will be not only instrumental in, but successful at continuing to grow our plant and automotive businesses.”

Johan Bursell, Regional Sales Manager for Hyundai Construction Equipment, added: “We were delighted to have Rygor Plant joining the Hyundai Construction Equipment dealer family earlier this year and it is very encouraging to see the continued investment that the company is making into its growing construction machinery business. Mark Turnham brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Rygor Group and we look forward to working together to benefit our customers.”

Mr Turnham has more than 20 years of construction machinery experience, having led national sales operations, managed large machinery portfolios and worked closely with OEM partners to build long-term profitable relationships with customers.