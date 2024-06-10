Manitou Group and Kiloutou present the first “retrofit” telehandler

Manitou Group and Kiloutou, Europe’s third largest equipment rental company, are previewing the first “retrofit” electric telehandler. It is an opportunity for the groups to test a solution that is both sustainable and circular.

The partnership between Manitou Group and Kiloutou, which first began in early 2023, is really coming into its own with the exclusive presentation of the first electric telehandler based on a used combustion model.

After studying the technical feasibility of the project for the past year, Manitou Group’s R&D and Services & Solutions teams have come up with an electrification kit in line with the specifications shared by Kiloutou. All the safety criteria are met, and performance is equivalent to the internal combustion version.

The retrofit is a transitional solution that is both sustainable and circular, with a 40% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared with an internal combustion machine. Once fitted with its electrification kit, the converted equipment will be integrated into the IMPAKT offer, dedicated to alternative, more environmentally friendly powertrains and available from Kiloutou branches in France.

Michel Denis, CEO of the Manitou Group, adds: “We are proud to present this first ‘retrofit’ telehandler. I would like to thank all the teams involved in this virtuous project. This close collaboration with rental customers like Kiloutou shows just how important it is to join forces to make quicker progress on sustainable solutions for the users of our machines.

“This development is fully in line with the objectives of our CSR roadmap, which aims to make the circular economy a priority.”

François Renault, Director of Equipment & Sustainable Development, Kiloutou Group, explains: “At a time when electric is set to become the norm and gradually replace fossil fuels, we see retrofitting as an alternative to mass replacement. It is perfectly aligned with a comprehensive fleet upgrade program, without the need to buy everything back.

“This project with Manitou Group pushes back the limits of the possible in terms of the circular economy and decarbonization. I’m delighted with this project, which enables our respective teams to share their know-how, and I’m particularly proud to see the expertise of Kiloutou’s Test Center and Purchasing Department at work.”

The two companies are now in the process of concluding a usage partnership with a major construction company, starting in September 2024. Over a period of one year, it will enable the equipment to be tested on various worksites and indicators such as range, charging methods and customer feedback to be analysed in real-life conditions.”