Lyons: Infrastructure Fund Will Help Communities Thrive

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons has hailed the transformative impact the Northern Ireland Community Infrastructure Fund will have on community and voluntary organisations across Northern Ireland.

The Minister visited the Mae Murray Foundation in Larne and 1st Whitehead Scout Group following their successful grant awards from the £8.32million Fund, to hear how the investment will improve their buildings, strengthen services and benefit local communities.

The two organisations are among 243 groups, including churches, sports clubs and community organisations across all local council areas, which are set to benefit.

Following the visits, Minister Lyons said: “It has been a real pleasure to visit the Mae Murray Foundation and the 1st Whitehead Scout Group and to see at first-hand the difference this funding will make. Speaking directly to staff and volunteers brings home just how important these buildings are in people’s everyday lives.

“Visits like today really bring home what this funding is about. These are not just bricks and mortar projects; they are about creating safe, welcoming and inclusive spaces where people can come together, access support, learn new skills and build friendships.

“I was particularly struck by the commitment of the volunteers and the pride they have in what they offer their communities. Seeing the condition of some of these buildings and hearing the ambition and vision of these organisations shows just how transformational this level of investment can be.”

Kyleigh Lough, CEO, Mae Murray Foundation, added: “We are incredibly grateful for this funding which will strengthen the building as a welcoming, inclusive hub for people of all abilities, enhancing how we deliver our services and broadening our reach across the community. Ultimately, this will allow us to expand our programmes, support more families, and continue to break down barriers so that everyone has the opportunity to participate fully in community life.”

Mrs Andrea McClean, Group Lead Volunteer, 1st Whitehead Scout Group, said: “This investment will be transformational for 1st Whitehead Scout Group making our hall safe, weatherproof and fit for purpose, protecting the activities we provide every week for local young people. We are delighted to welcome the Minister to see first-hand the role Scouting plays in our community and the difference this funding will make for our young people, volunteers and the wider area.”