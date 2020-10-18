Lynch adds 34 Caterpillar machines to its fleet

UK nationwide plant hire and haulage specialist Lynch has added 34 new Caterpillar machines to its commercial fleet, an investment of £2.6 million.

Finning UK & Ireland, exclusive distributor of Cat products, delivered the machines to the firm’s headquarters in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, where they are already on hire. These new additions enhance Lynch’s offerings to its customers.

“Choosing Caterpillar machines is a common-sense commercial move for us,” commented Chris Gill, director at Lynch. “We have a long, established and amicable working relationship with Finning, and Caterpillar machines are especially durable and reliable so we can offer our customers the best quality and value for money. The exceptional build quality and durability of the machines means they keep their residual value, which is good for the customer, but also a sound investment for us.

“The investment comes off a great start for Lynch on HS2, and some of these machines are being placed straight onto the project. This investment in Cat machinery is in preparation for further HS2 works with our customers firmly in mind. We’re focussed on providing the most technologically advanced fleet available on the market.”

The new arrivals include five new dozers including the Cat D6XE electric dozer, the world’s first electric drive dozer which offers unparalleled levels of torque and traction control, along with one of the latest next generation Cat D5 dozer’s, introduced to the UK earlier this year. Ten additional 308 excavators completed the excavator delivery.

The new machines also include two Cat 730 articulated dump trucks, specially designed for work on tight roads or quarry switchbacks, and two Cat CS66B rollers with their innovative vibratory soil compacting mechanisms.

Three Cat 432 backhoes, which offer ultimate versatility in a multitude of applications in one convenient package, also joined the convoy to Lynch, along with five Cat 313 FL HSR excavators, ideal for excavating projects large and small.

“We’re very pleased with the support from Finning, both throughout the sales process and afterwards to ensure we have a package that’s tailored specifically to meet our needs and those of our customers,” continued Chris Gill.

“Maintenance is absolutely vital to keeping our machines running, and Finning’s proactive Finsight machine monitoring system is invaluable, as Finning help us to ensure our equipment is operating smoothly and efficiently. This is especially useful as a plant hire business because we have machines all over the country and for our customers it means there’s little risk of machine downtime.”