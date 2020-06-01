Local Support from Terex Washing Systems on Your Doorstep

Never before has local support been as important and Terex Washing Systems have the widest ‘Global Dealer Network’ in the wet processing industry which gives it the ability to continue to provide vital ‘on the ground local support’ during these unprecedented times.

As international travel will continue to be disrupted for a considerable period of time, this local assistance offered in conjunction with the company’s ‘Remote Support Technical Team’ of experts means it can offer unrivalled support to any washing operation, ensuring you can continue to operate, maximise your uptime and production.

Barry McMenamin, TWS Director commented: “Our global dealer network provides enhanced levels of sales, service and support so we can continue to provide ongoing world-class service and support to our customers during these challenging times.

“The support of our regional partners combined with TWS direct support and experience means we can offer our customers end-to-end solutions, support and service. We’re working with partners who have been in the industry for many years and have extensive experience and expertise in servicing mining and quarrying industries.”

With over 70 dealers globally, TWS have a dealer close to you that can offer support to all wet processing operators. You can contact the company at TWS.Sales@terex.com to request your support or discuss any washing enquiries you have.