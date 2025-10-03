LiuGong Debuts F-Series Forklifts and New Dealer Opportunity at GIS Expo 2025

LiuGong, one of the world’s fastest-growing construction equipment brands, made its debut at GIS Expo 2025 with a clear message and opportunity for the Italian market: become a partner for success. The company showcased 11 machines from its material handling line-up, including the Italian and European premiere of its new F-Series forklifts, underscoring the strength of a global brand dedicated to dealer growth.

New Products, New Opportunity

GIS Expo 2025 marked a key step in LiuGong’s European industrial vehicle expansion, led by the first Italian reveal of its next-generation F-Series forklifts. Designed to be time-saving and intelligent, easy to operate and maintain, and optimised for total cost of ownership, the F-Series delivers modern performance tailored to the needs of European operators.

The event also introduced LiuGong’s dealer-first business model to a new Italian audience. With material handling now integrated into the LiuGong Europe line-up, the brand reinforced its commitment to long-term dealer support and practical tools for shared growth.

Fabio Marlia, Country Manager for Italy at LiuGong Europe, stated: “Our goal is to grow the Italian dealer network by five new partners by the end of 2025. We’re backing this with a dedicated local service team, a forklift specialist from our global division, and plans to stock parts at our LiuGong Italy facility in Faenza, building on the current availability provided by our established parts centre in Poland. With this support, dealers and rental specialists will grow stronger, faster, and more competitively with LiuGong.”

A Full Line-up for Modern Applications

Visitors to the stand experienced a comprehensive range of industrial vehicles, purpose-built for modern warehousing, logistics, manufacturing, and off-road environments. The display reflected both the scale of LiuGong’s global offering and its alignment with European operational needs.

At the centre of the display was LiuGong’s new F-Series electric forklift range, a smart, versatile line-up engineered for high battery capacity, two-shift operation, 1.5-hour fast charging, and a side-removable battery system enabling three-minute swaps. From the compact CPDS18-FMI 3-wheeler to the heavy-duty CPD50-FMJ, the F-Series combines intelligent design with low total cost of ownership.

Supporting the F-Series was a selection of specialist machines perfectly suited for high-demand applications. These included the CPCD100, a robust 10-ton diesel forklift for port and industrial work; the CLG2016L-WA pallet truck and CLG2S016-WF3 stacker for warehouse productivity; and the CLG2035H-RT4, a rough-terrain forklift built for construction and forestry.

“We’re proud to present a versatile lineup that reflects the quality and capability of LiuGong’s industrial vehicles,” said Ajmal Shamsi, Forklift Product Manager, LiuGong Overseas Sales & Marketing Division.

“From compact pallet trucks to high-capacity forklifts, the line-up highlights LiuGong’s focus on intelligent design and practical innovation. Our electric machines are a key part of that story, with over 10,500 already in use across Europe.”

Take the Next Step in Success with LiuGong

LiuGong Italy will officially launch soon, further strengthening the brand’s European footprint. The new operation reinforces the company’s long-term investment in regional service and support infrastructure, reflecting the ambition shared during GIS Expo.

“GIS was a clear demonstration of our ongoing commitment to Europe,” said Howard Dale, President of LiuGong Europe. “We introduced new machines to market, expanded our presence in Italy, and opened the door to new partnerships. It’s about equipping the right partners with the products, support, and long-term opportunity to succeed. With over 500 dealers worldwide, new partners in Italy will be joining a global network backed by a brand dedicated to being your partner for success.”

LiuGong’s success in Europe is built on partnership, with every machine supported by training, technical assistance, fast parts access, marketing materials, and after-sales expertise. With electric innovation, global scale, and local expertise, the company is inviting Italian dealers and rental specialists to take the next step as partners for success.