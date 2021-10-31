Liebherr’s Biggleswade HQ just got bigger

Following some unavoidable COVID 19 related delays, ground has been broken as the expansion of Liebherr-Great Britain Limited headquarters in Biggleswade officially gets underway.

Within the 15-acre site, there are plans to house the machinery giant’s state-of-the-art new facility which will include preparation workshops for earthmoving, mobile crane and concrete divisions, a customer centre as well as welfare for engineering teams. The facility will adjoin its existing 9-acre complex in its Bedfordshire home.

The initial capital investment of £8 million will ensure that the company has both the resources and capacity to support a period of sustained growth in the UK.

The initial phase of construction works is expected to take up to 6 months, with a projected completion pencilled in for end of Q1 2022. Liebherr has handed responsibility for the works to PJ Hegarty and will work closely alongside them to ensure the project runs to time. Liebherr construction machinery will, be in evidence in the early stages of the build.

The Managing Directors of Liebherr GB, commented: “Even during these unprecedented times, we are delighted the development is underway, this ensures we continue to provide industry leading service to our customers.”