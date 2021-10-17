Liebherr compact mobile construction crane proves its worth

The smallest of Liebherr’s mobile construction cranes excels on tight construction sites. Whether it’s a densely built-up residential or inner-city area, the MK 73-3.1 reaches its work sites with ease. Measuring 13.80 metres in overall length, 2.75 metres in width and 4.0 metres in height, it offers excellent manoeuvrability.

Although it is compact in form, customers don’t have to make any compromises as it includes all the features of its big brother, the MK 88-4.1.

The mobile construction crane is particularly well suited to smaller construction sites and short assignments as has been impressively proven in the Netherlands. In Haarlem, very near to Amsterdam, the MK 73-3.1 helped to bring a historic building back to life. More than 70 new flats are being created in the densely built-up city centre following the relocation of the district court there. It was the crane’s task to lift insulated roof sheeting. The MK was able to be positioned in close proximity; the projecting edges of the angular building didn’t pose a problem.

Restricted space on site, tight access routes and the need for the lowest possible environmental impact were all challenges that crane rental company KoninklijkeSaan B.V. overcame thanks to the MK 73-3.1.

“The crane is really compact and I like the fact that I can also operate it using site power,” says Tim Hoekstra (KoninklijkeSaan B.V), who drove and operated the mobile construction crane that day. “For tight locations like here in Haarlem and Amsterdam, where I work a lot, the variable support widths are ideal for assembly.” The MK also features smart assistance systems such as Load Plus and level luffing in luffed positions.

The rental company KoninklijkeSaan B.V. is deploying the new mobile construction crane in inner-city areas with great success. Customers are impressed by its compact dimensions, long reach and substantial capacity. The MK 73-3.1 can also be operated electrically on site or powered by its integrated drive unit. Operation is extremely quiet and emission-free in electric mode. This all provides great added value for KoninklijkeSaan B.V.; more and more customers are discovering and requesting the crane.