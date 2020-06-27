Liebherr and Leica Geosystems announce entry into partnership

Liebherr and Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon, have entered into a strategic partnership in the field of machine control solutions.

In the digital era, assistance systems like machine control solutions for construction machines will become more and more important. Liebherr relies on the extensive know-how of Leica Geosystems in order to be able to offer customers state-of-the-art complete solution for machine control straight from the factory.

The 2D and 3D machine control solutions by Leica Geosystems will be available for Liebherr generation 6 and 8 wheeled and crawler excavators as equipment variant from factory for the mono boom as well as two-piece boom versions. Furthermore, hydraulic tilt buckets and tiltrotators can be integrated into the machine control solution.

For the wheeled and crawler excavators as well as crawler tractors, ex-works pre-arrangements are available, which makes it possible to retrofit machine control systems of different providers.

To be able to realise projects in the construction industry successfully, earthmoving operations must be carried out precisely, quickly and effectively. State-of-the-art machine control solutions are used for this. The Liebherr and Leica Geosystems partnership will enable Liebherr to offer 2D and 3D machine control solutions.

The Leica 2D machine control system iCON iXE2 is an easy-to-use, multifunctional assistance system. Earthmoving operation profiles, incorporating different heights and slopes, can be quickly produced to both simplify and increase machine productivity.

The iCON iXE3 3D machine control system includes Leica Geosystems’ most advanced 3D machine control solution. It enables project data and associated work tasks to be on the machine display in real time. This ensures an ease of use, which leads to an increase in productivity and safety.

These machine control solutions form the basis for future automation and an outlook on what possibilities may be available in the future.