Latest Cat D1 Mulcher features sloped hood styling to improve visibility 

Complete with its high-performance powertrain, closed-loop hydraulics and upgraded screening, the new Cat® D1 Mulcher is specially designed to optimize performance when clearing a mix of small- to medium-diameter materials.

Design-matched with the rugged Cat HM518 Mulcher, the D1 Mulcher clears a 188.2 cm (72 in) wide strip on each pass, making it the right machine for right-of-way construction and maintenance, site development, tree management and firebreak clearing.

The new mulcher is powered by the 77.6 kW (104 hp) Cat C3.6 Diesel Engine meeting U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final/EU Stage V emission standards. An alternate emissions package for the C3.6 is available to meet Tier 3-equivalent standards. The machine’s lower sloping hood line improves visibility to the mulching head, allowing the operator to better assess the jobsite from the cab. Standard auto reversing fan purges debris from the radiator and enclosures, plus the hinged grill requires no tools to access the radiator for cleaning.

Isolating machine vibration from the operator to reduce fatigue, the Cat HM518 Mulcher controls are mounted on the air-suspension seat. Inside the pressurized, heated and air-conditioned cab, an intuitive operator interface features a 25.4 cm (10 in) color touchscreen monitor with standard reversing camera display to help improve all-around visibility to the jobsite. An in-cab drum indicator offers quick glance of drum speed and direction to help the operator manage ground speed and mulching productivity.

Featuring cladding material in high-wear areas, the new HM518 Mulcher frame offers increased service life. Bolt-on wear plates deliver long wear life and are quickly replaced. Offering a drum speed range of 2,150 to 2,450 rpm, the drum’s 38 fixed teeth feature a single-bolt carbide tooth retention design for simple replacement. Its closed-loop hydraulic circuit includes load-sensing hydraulics to prevent rotor damage when hitting an obstruction. The HM518 Mulcher has a 78.7 cm (31 in) maximum lift height, 36.8 cm (14.5 in) maximum tilt and 25-degree maximum angle to either side.

Standard sweeps, screens, windows plus rear guard help to protect both the operator and machine when mulching. With its specially designed tractor platform, the D1 Mulcher is balanced and rugged to increase efficiency when operating in challenging applications. Contractors can choose between the conventional (XL) or low-ground-pressure (LGP) undercarriage design, offering 40.4 cm (16 in) or 63.5 cm (25 in) track shoe widths respectively, to increase flexibility and efficiency for working in soft underfoot conditions, on slopes and in rough terrain. To increase machine versatility, the new D1 Mulcher can be equipped with an optional variable-pitch/angle/tilt (VPAT) blade in XL, LGP or Intermediate configuration.