Latest Cat 340 UHD Demolition Excavator Features Higher Vertical Reach

Built to withstand difficult demolition of tall structures, the new Cat 340 UHD Ultra High Demolition excavator boasts a more than 13% higher pin height than the 340F UHD to reach up to eight-floor structures.

More UHD and Retrofit boom/stick configurations, along with a range of Cat demolition attachments, deliver increased machine flexibility to meet contractors’ jobsite needs to maximise machine utilization. Its unique coupling system allows for switching between two UHD fronts and Retrofit booms and sticks with no special tools in 15 minutes.

The hydraulically actuated variable-gauge undercarriage is built to deliver both outstanding stability and efficient transport by offering a 4000 mm extended width that retracts to only 3000 mm with 600-mm track shoes for transport. A new one-piece cradle design, compared to two-piece on the 340F UHD, reduces UHD boom transportation height to less than 3000 mm. 340 UHD with fixed undercarriage has a reduced transportation height of 3403 mm, a 117 mm reduction compared to the previous F-series.

Flexible efficiency

The new 340 UHD allows for the sticks to be configured with either a Cat CW, S-type or Pin grabber coupler to optimize machine versatility and productivity. With two UHD front options available, the 22-m front offers a maximum 3.7-ton weight at stick pin and maximum horizontal reach of 13.55 m at stick nose over the front and side of the machine.

Working with a 3.3-ton maximum weight at stick pin, the 25-m front offers a 13.33-m maximum reach at stick nose over the front and side of the machine. It matches the line of Cat Multi-Processors, specifically the MP332 and MP324.

The hydraulic boom lines are quickly connected/disconnected by hand and without special tools, allowing the UHD front to be switched to the Retrofit boom in a matter of minutes. Contractors can choose between one- or two-piece boom options for high productivity truck loading or lower level demolition work.

Three stick options are available at lengths of 2.8, 3.2 and 3.9 m, providing ultimate flexibility for maximum machine utilization. Standard Cat Payload provides on-the-go weighing and real-time estimates of the payload, so operators can achieve precise load targets when working with the one piece Retrofit boom. (Caterpillar Payload monitoring will be activated at a later date in 2021)

Operator comfort

Operators efficiently navigate machine configuration and operating parameters on the new 254-mm high-resolution touchscreen monitor. Viewed through the new monitor, the Cat active stability monitoring system continuously informs operators if the work tool is positioned within the safe working range and provides audible and visual warning alerts when approaching the stability limit. Ranging from 1.5 to 100%, the stability ratio side bar changes length and color from green to yellow to red, depending on the ratio.

Built to comfortably accommodate operators of all sizes, the width of the new premium heated and cooled seat has been increased by 5% over previous designs. Its new left-hand tilt-up console helps to improve ingress/egress up to 45%. Operators can programme machine operating settings, including the joystick button controls, and the system stores each setting, based on the operator ID.

More in the next edition of Plant & Civil Engineer magazine