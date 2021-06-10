Land management contractor chooses Suzuki ATVs

A council contracting company that operates nationwide has selected the Suzuki KingQuad 500X as its ATV of choice for a number of land management duties that it undertakes.

Sold through MKM Agriculture, the company has purchased a fleet of eight Suzuki ATVs that have all been kitted out with Logic amenity spray kits to enable them to treat highways and footpaths across the UK.

The Suzuki KingQuad 500 models benefit from selectable QuadMatic 2/4-wheel drive, fully independent suspension and a sealed, oil-immersed rear braking system for lower maintenance. In addition, with the raised handlebar configuration and Suzuki’s renowned T-shaped seat, they are extremely comfortable to ride over long distances. Manoeuvrability is effortless as the front suspension, chassis and steering system all work in harmony to allow for precise and sure-footed handling.

Anthony Deacon, MD of MKM Agriculture said, “Our client chose the Suzuki KingQuad because it delivered the quality level of specification they needed in a value for money package. The machines are easy to ride and reliable and we were able to adapt them to our clients requirements by adding the Logic spraying attachments.”

In addition to the attachments, the Suzuki ATVS are all fitted with a theft deterrent system as standard. Understanding its customers and the environment in which they work is part of Suzuki’s ethos. To this end, Suzuki understands that ATVs are an important and valuable asset, which is why it fits the CESAR Security System powered by Datatag.

This is the official security initiative of both the Construction Equipment Association (CEA) and the Agricultural Engineers Association (AEA) and comes FREE on all new Suzuki utility ATVs. This Suzuki Datatag kit will give each ATV a unique ‘fingerprint’ with an identity that cannot be erased, however hard a criminal may try. This acts as a strong theft deterrent and a tool for recovery should the worst happen, as well as reducing insurance premiums.

Harvey Day from Suzuki GB said, “It was a pleasure to work with MKM on this contract, which acts as another example of just how widely our utility ATVs are used. From farming and land management to equestrian use and more, our market-leading KingQuad 500 and 750 KingQuads are the perfect machines for a wide variety of applications.”

For more information on Suzuki’s King Quads, visit: https://atv.suzuki.co.uk