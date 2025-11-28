Labcraft Launches New Website to Help Operators Choose the Right Lighting for their Fleet

Labcraft, the UK-based designer and manufacturer of high-performance LED lighting for commercial vehicles, has launched a fully redesigned website that makes it easier for customers to find and specify the right lighting solutions for their vehicles.

At the heart of the new site is an interactive product configurator, developed in direct response to customer feedback requesting a faster, more intuitive way to identify suitable lighting for specific vehicle types and applications.

Rather than relying on catalogues or lengthy technical exchanges, the configurator guides users step by step through the process. Customers start by selecting vehicle type, such as a van, truck, trailer or specialist body, then refine their choices by voltage, IP rating, and mounting position, before receiving a tailored shortlist of recommended products complete with technical data, imagery, and part numbers.

“Fleet operators and converters told us they wanted a quicker, clearer route to the right products,” says Matt Stubbs, Sales Manager at Labcraft. “Our new website delivers that, by combining a smarter configurator with improved product navigation, richer content and a more responsive user experience.”

Labcraft says the tool has been designed to take the guesswork out of lighting specification, helping operators reduce time spent researching options and increasing confidence in purchasing decisions.

“We know how valuable time is to fleet operators,” adds Matt. “This new configurator removes a lot of the complexity involved in choosing lighting systems and replaces it with a simple, logical process that delivers results in minutes. It’s part of our commitment to making it easier for our customers to get the right solution, first time.”

The new Labcraft website also features enhanced product navigation, detailed spec sheets, 360° product views, and real-world installation photography, offering users a complete resource for commercial vehicle lighting planning and procurement.

Further updates are already in development, including expanded CAD resources and product compatibility filters.