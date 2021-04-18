Kubota wins prestigious Red Dot Award

Kubota’s market leading 5-tonne mini-excavator range has won a globally renowned award for product design excellence. The manufacturer has been awarded a Red Dot Award in recognition of its range of mini-excavators, specially designed to deliver maximum comfort, safety and performance.

The Red Dot Awards celebrate genuine innovation across a multitude of sectors, with a coveted ‘Red Dot’ now an internationally recognised quality mark of design excellence. This year’s event was held on 30th March, in an online ceremony that saw awards handed to some of the world’s most iconic brands.

The 5-tonne mini-excavator range consists of three models, the KX060-5, U56-5 and U50-5. Each model combines a compact design with advanced performance capabilities, with newly developed interiors and exteriors designed to provide the ultimate handling experience for operators.

Glen Hampson, Division Manager for Construction at Kubota, commented: “We’re absolutely delighted to be named among the winners at this year’s Red Dot Awards ceremony. Indeed, ‘Red Dot’ is a byword for quality and innovation, key tenets that inform the design process across our entire business.

“We’re incredibly proud of our 5-tonne mini-excavator range and believe it represents a truly game changing solution for operators, with recognition from Red Dot bearing further testament to the strength of the range.”