Kubota Launches Two Improved Micro Excavators

Kubota has launched two new micro excavators that offer users a number of enhanced performance and operational benefits.

Replacing the popular K008-3, U10-3 and U10-3SL models, the new Kubota K008-5 and U10-5 machines will allow users to bring increased power, provided by efficient Kubota-designed Stage V engines, to more places than ever before.

With track widths adjustable to as little as 0.7m (K008-5) and 0.75m (zero tail swing U10-5), the new excavators bring their superb all-round vision and high power-to-weight ratio to the most difficult to reach environments with low ground impact.

The exterior on both models has been redesigned to offer unparalleled comfort and safety. The U10-5 now offers a convenient side lever joystick as standard, and both models have been upgraded with a more durable operators’ seat, unrivalled legroom and a new and even more ergonomic console, making working for longer periods more comfortable.

Convenience is bolstered by innovations for both worker and worksite safety, thanks to features such as engine safety start, an expanded control lock system, highly visible orange seat belt and alarm, alongside green beacon capability and LED boom lights. Crucially, both excavators come with these features as standard, offering excellent value for operators.

Glen Hampson, Construction Division Manager at Kubota, said: “The new K008-5 and U10-5 models are the culmination of years of ongoing product development and investment with the aim of improving the design and performance of some of the most popular micro excavators available on the market.

“The new machines bring innovations first seen in our largest excavators to this smaller form factor, so that Kubota can offer users unrivalled safety, reliability and performance, without having to compromise on weight and size.”

The K008-5 and U10-5 continue to offer best-in-class Kubota reliability and security. Operators can be assured of simple machinery maintenance, excellent warranty, and a first-class dealer support network, all working hand-in-hand to keep downtime to an absolute minimum and maximise both productivity and work volume. Meanwhile, anti-theft features included as standard are working hard to keep these excavators safe and secure.

Glen continued: “Kubota understands the importance the construction sector will have in the global economic recovery following the impact of Covid-19 and we are excited to be able to offer operators enhanced machines that will give them improved levels of performance and productivity.”