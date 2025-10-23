Kubota Expansion for Shellplant and Boss Plant

Kubota (UK) is adding to the territories of leading construction dealers Shellplant and Boss Plant Sales from January 1, 2026, consolidating its network across the South-East of England.

Northamptonshire-based Shellplant will add Norfolk and Suffolk to its existing sales area, while Hertfordshire-based equipment supplier Boss Plant Sales will assume responsibility for neighbouring Essex.

“We are delighted to be able to increase the territory of these two exceptional dealers, as we continue to grow our product range across the construction business,” said Rob White, Kubota (UK) Construction Division Manager.

“This is an exciting time for Kubota, with the addition of larger excavators, wheeled excavators and compact tracked loaders to the line-up. We will be offering customers and dealers a whole range of new opportunities next year, including new driveline technologies such as ‘Requip’ Kubota’s award-winning Electric Retrofit for mini excavators. We will have the best network of dealers to support those new machines.”

Shellplant has invested £3.5 million in a major upgrade to its Northants base in Earls Barton. The facility will include larger, fully-equipped workshops, along with extended parts and machine storage areas.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be entrusted with this additional Kubota territory of Norfolk and Suffolk,” said Shellplant co-owner and Managing Partner Julian Payne.

“We look forward to working closely with our new customers in this area, replicating the reputation that we have built up over the past 54 years. Our family business is built on our core values, based on our commitment to giving our customers exceptional service and offering market-leading products.

“This expansion represents a great opportunity for our future growth. Our new depot will support not only our additional territory but will allow us to handle the new Kubota products that will be available early next year. Our aim will then be to have additional premises within our new territory, to fully support our projected sales growth in Norfolk and Suffolk.”

For Boss Plant Sales, the move is a natural extension to the business, as Essex borders the Hertfordshire firm’s existing territory. Managing Director Graham Stansfield also has previous experience of working with customers in the county, having worked with both Kubota and its dealers in the area for many years.

“Everyone at Boss Plant Sales is thrilled with the opportunity and I personally am looking forward to getting in touch with customers from years ago and meeting new businesses,” said Mr Stansfield.

“We have invested significantly in premises and facilities since we started, and just two months ago have taken on another 1.5 acres of secure storage and warehousing, to assist with the increasing range of products from Kubota. We understand how important it is to support the machines that are already in the field as well as those going forwards.

“Boss Plant Sales has a modern fleet of mobile service vehicles and aftersales support vehicles and continually has engineers attending the latest manufacturers’ training courses. We are committed to investing in the best people and facilities, to help ensure that our new customers in Essex will get the level of sales and service that they deserve.”