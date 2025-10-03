Krone Sets the Benchmark for Trailer Load Safety with Proven, Regulation-Compliant Multi-Safe System

Krone has said that its Multi Safe system is helping transport operators across the UK and Europe stay compliant, safe, and efficient, offering a solution for trailer load securing that it describes as widely-adopted and proven.

According to Krone, the system is fully compliant with EN 12195-1, VDI 2700, and DIN EN 12642 Code XL, which cover European and German standards for safe cargo securing, lashing practices, and reinforced trailer construction.

The system is designed to help fleets meet legal and insurance requirements while reducing liability and downtime. With floor-mounted Multi Rail and ergonomic Multi Strap technology, Krone says it allows virtually any type of cargo to be secured safely, supporting driver safety, helping prevent road incidents, and streamlining loading operations.

At the heart of the system is Multi Lock, a versatile securing concept with integrated strapping points positioned every 10 cm along the trailer bed, to accommodate a wide range of cargo shapes and sizes.

Multi Rail provides flexibility for irregular or mixed freight and simplifies partial unloading, while Multi Strap allows one person to lift, hold, and slide lashing straps along the trailer length, improving speed, ergonomics, and safety.

Krone claims that Multi Safe can reduce cargo damage, road incidents, and manual handling, potentially lowering insurance costs, improving operational reliability, and accelerating turnaround times at distribution hubs. The company also suggests that its system supports more sustainable logistics by reducing the use of single-use plastics and excess packaging.

According to Krone, the Multi Safe System is widely used by transporters across a variety of transport sectors. Field tests and customer feedback, says the company, indicate that the system can improve safety compliance, reduce damage, and streamline loading processes. Krone adds that these benefits can deliver a tangible return on investment for fleet operators.