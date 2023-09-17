Komatsu introduces Smart Quarry Site

Are you looking for a tool that can further improve the productivity and fuel efficiency of your quarry and heavy construction equipment? That will allow you to monitor and improve workplace safety in real time while reducing overall emissions on site? Komatsu Europe has announced its upcoming Smart Quarry Site all-in-one fleet management solution that gives you all this – and more!

Smart Quarry Site is scheduled to be released by Komatsu at the end of 2023, following its sneak preview at bauma 2022. This brand agnostic solution focuses on six key areas: safety, site management, production, machine health, maintenance, fuel consumption and CO2 emissions for quarry operations and large civil construction projects.

Smart Quarry Site provides real time data of all machines in your fleet, of their payloads and production rates. It helps you to increase safety and production and reduces operating costs by identifying issues and bottlenecks. You will be able to quickly make decisions to optimize your fleet’s efficiency.

“Smart Quarry Site gives our quarry and large construction customers an ongoing real-time overview of every machine’s movement and condition and allows to visualize opportunities and achieve targets for each”, says Daniel Heussen, General Manager Business Transformation at Komatsu Europe. He adds: “Important KPI’s for the whole fleet, such as payload, fuel use and machine work time, are reported to let site managers make educated decisions without having to spend hours analysing raw data.”

With a unique ID, each operator can login to the system and receive instant information. The in-cab screen gives real time feedback on current payload, material type and destination.

Data can be exchanged between machines via a mesh network of peer-to-peer connections. When a machine is in an area with no connectivity, data shared on this network will automatically upload once one of the mobile machines comes back within range.

Thanks to this mesh network, the loader and truck will connect, allowing the loader’s operator to optimise the trucks’ payload with every cycle.

The easy-to-use dashboards and real-time view facilitate quick access to fleet and production information for all back-office personnel. At a glance, they provide necessary details and insights on several aspects of your jobsite, such as safety, production, idling, CO2 and fuel and machine status.

Would you like to receive a quick overview on topics such the pre-start checks or production? Configure the report and timing of choice and it will be sent to your mailbox at the scheduled time.

Main features

√ Fleet management solution for quarries and large construction sites – follow your whole fleet in one system.

√ OEM-agnostic.

√ Real time data collection from the machine can bus.

√ Ruggedised tablet in every machine, showing actual payload, overall production, type of material and safety messages.

√ Pre-start checks.

√ Operator ID.

√ Real-time view of every machine movement and machine condition working status.

√ Dashboards (Utilization / Emissions and fuel / Fleet focus / Production / Operator dashboard.)

√ Automated and configurable reports (For example: production, pre-start completion ratio and fleet

utilisation)

√ Safety warnings.

√ Mesh network, allowing machines to connect with each other.

Benefits

√ One solution for your whole fleet.

√ Increase productivity and fuel efficiency.

√ Monitor and improve site safety.

√ Reduce overall site emission.

√ Manage machine utilisation and reduce unnecessary idling.

√ Reduce overall operating costs.

√ Machine health follow-up.

√ Save time:

www.komatsu.eu