Komatsu Europe launches new sorting and demolition grapple range

Komatsu Europe is launching an all-new sorting and demolition grapple range, the latest addition to the Komatsu attachments portfolio. The sorting and demolition grapple range consists of 10 models.

The new grapple range meets the customer’s needs and the highest safety standards, with all grapples coming as standard with a load control valve included. The main areas of focus were on low maintenance cost and a long lifetime of the attachments. This was achieved using oversized pins and bushings, a robust double-walled main frame and perforated Hardox shells.

“We can cover a wide range of crawler and wheeled excavators, going from 2,5 to 70 tonnes machine class,” says Bastiaan Cassiman, Product Manager Attachments. “Their heavy-duty design ensures that they hold up in even the toughest conditions. These grapples are designed to handle anything from primary and secondary demolition to recycling.”

These sorting and demolition grapples are the first of a complete range of demolition attachments which Komatsu will continue to introduce.

Key Sales Features