Komatsu Announces Plans to Advance Zero-Emission Equipment Solutions

Leading plant and construction equipment manufacturer, Komatsu has joined with its customers, Rio Tinto, BHP, Codelco and Boliden to form the Komatsu Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Alliance, the aim of which is to collaborate on the development of next generation, zero-emission mining equipment and infrastructure.

Its initial target is to advance Komatsu’s power agnostic truck concept for a haulage vehicle that can run on a variety of power sources including diesel electric, electric, trolley (wired), battery power and hydrogen fuel cells.

Bringing together mining leaders to share time, resources and information on zero-emissions equipment solutions, the formation of the alliance is a move that Komatsu distributor in Ireland, McHale Plant Sales says will ‘help accelerate the development of equipment designed to reduce greenhouse gases from mining operations and is a further step towards zero-emission mining.’

Komatsu says it intends to expand the alliance with additional mining companies to enhance industry-wide collaboration on decarbonisation solutions, as part of its target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.