Kobelco relaunches SK45SRX-6E and SK55SRX-6E mini excavators

As a construction manufacturer specialising in excavator development, Kobelco understands the important role mini machines play in landscaping, utilities and small construction projects, as well as on larger jobsites where they also provide key support.

The Japanese manufacturer’s mini excavators may be small in size, however they feature many of the same technologies and innovations seen in much larger construction equipment.

For example, the SK45SRX-6E and SK55SRX-6E, which were relaunched earlier this year, feature the same iNDr (integrated Noise & Dust reduction) technology first seen on the larger SR class of Kobelco construction machines. This superior method of dust filtration, combined with exceptional engine cooling, promotes environmental wellbeing and reduces engine noise output to a new level, making the SK45SRX-6E and SK55SRX-6E perfect for urban jobsites.

As part of the machines’ relaunch, the large capacity engine has been repowered to comply with the new Stage V Emissions Regulations. Now incorporating a DPF (Diesel Particulate Filter), this helps to greatly reduce PM emission. Carbon builds up as soot on the diesel particulate filter and is burned off at high temperature.

In addition, the large capacity travel torque enables the SK45SRX-6E and SK55SRX-6E to turn in low power mode, even when the dozer is pushing a heavy load, and an automatic shift function ensures smoother, more efficient travel. When the high power mode is selected, the travel system will automatically shift to low mode whenever the load or climbing grades require more power.

The Energy Conservation Mode (S mode) enables 23% less fuel consumption compared with H mode. The machines’ short tail swing makes them ideal for operating in small spaces and provides excellent accessibility when working next to walls or digging close to ditches. The larger boom and arm provided as standard ensure a wider working range, and the machines’ overall height of 2,530mm means they can be transported easily between jobsites.

When it comes to operator comfort and safety, the SK45SRX-6E and SK55SRX-6E’s large-sized cabin has an optimised control layout, more floor space and a reclining suspension seat that slides to ensure plenty of legroom. The larger front window area and rear-view mirrors further improves visibility while the high-strength cab/canopy meets ROPS/TOPS and OPG top guard (level 1) standards for improved operator safety.

Commenting on the re-launch of the SK45SRX-6E and SK55SRX-6E, Product Manager, Peter Stuijt, said: “The SK45SRX-6E and SK55SRX-6E may be mini excavators, but they pack plenty of performance – particularly on urban jobsites and in areas where space is restricted. The repowering of the engine also now means they are compliant with Stage V Emissions Regulations.”