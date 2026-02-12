KOBELCO Opens European Headquarters and Tech Centre in Lelystad

KOBELCO Construction Machinery Europe BV (KCME) has proudly marked a major milestone with the official opening of its new European Headquarters and Tech Centre in Lelystad. The event celebrated not only the completion of a state-of-the-art facility, but also KOBELCO’s long-term commitment to innovation, collaboration, and sustainable growth in Europe.

The opening ceremony welcomed approximately 70 VIP guests, including representatives of the building contractor and architect, key KOBELCO partners, neighbouring businesses, and regional stakeholders. Among the distinguished attendees were the Province of Flevoland and the Mayor of Lelystad, Mieke Baltus, highlighting the strong local and regional support for the new headquarters. In addition, all employees of KCME attended the event, joined by an impressive group of around 147 KOBELCO dealers from across Europe, making the occasion a truly international gathering.

The formal program featured a series of speeches reflecting on KOBELCO’s journey, achievements, and future ambitions. Makoto Kato, founding and outgoing Managing Director, opened the proceedings by sharing insights into the company’s development and expressing his gratitude to employees, partners, and stakeholders who contributed to the success of the European organisation. His address underscored the importance of the new facility as a foundation for the next phase of growth.

The architect and builder then shared their perspectives on the design and construction of the facility, highlighting the collaboration and attention to quality that shaped the project. Christa de Kemp, Managing Director of DUJAT, followed with a speech emphasising the significance of strong Japanese-European business relations and the positive impact of KOBELCO’s investment on the Dutch and European industrial landscape.





The formal speeches concluded with remarks from Mayor Mieke Baltus of Lelystad, who warmly welcomed KOBELCO to the city and spoke about the economic and social value of the new European Headquarters and Tech Centre for the region. The ceremonial ribbon-cutting that followed symbolized the official opening of the facility and marked the start of an exciting new chapter for KOBELCO in Europe.

After the formal program, guests were invited to participate in guided tours of the facility. During these tours, visitors gained insight into the modern workspaces, advanced technical areas, and thoughtfully designed infrastructure that will support innovation, training, and collaboration across the KOBELCO European network.

The opening of the European Headquarters and Tech Centre in Lelystad represents a significant investment in the future. It reinforces KOBELCO’s dedication to its partners, dealers, and employees, while strengthening its position as a leading player in the European market. With this new facility, KOBELCO is well positioned to continue delivering value, innovation, and excellence for years to come.