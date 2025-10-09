KJ Hire Builds Fleet with Reliable Kubota Minis

Swansea plant and tool rental business, KJ Hire, has added a host of Kubota 1.8-tonne, 3-tonne, 5-tonne and 8-tonne compact excavators to its rapidly growing fleet over the last year, as it aims to keep pace with demand from a busy construction sector across South Wales. While some of the equipment has been replacement of existing models, the majority are additions to a total fleet of more than 200 machines.

“Our yard was almost cleared of equipment, so we expanded the fleet to ensure we could meet customer demand,” said Managing Director, Laura Williams.

The company operates more than 48 Kubota excavators of all sizes, from the U10-5 micros and 1.5-tonne U17-3a, through to the 5-tonne U50-5 and the KX085-5 8-tonne midi excavators, all supplied by local dealer Chepstow Construction Equipment (CCE Plant Sales). In addition to the base machines, KJ Hire offers a range of specialist attachments for the excavators. This includes riddle buckets, breakers, pallet forks, compactor plates and post hole borers, providing the potential for increased versatility and productivity for customers.

“Our dealer, Chepstow Construction Equipment, provides an excellent service and they consistently go above and beyond for us,” said Ms Williams. “Kubota machines are recognised for their reliability which is essential for us. We rely on that dependability to deliver consistent service to our customers.”

The business was started by Ms Williams’ late father John, in 1983. Various family members work within the company, in the workshops and on the hire desk. Much of the business is local to the firm’s Swansea base, close to the M4 motorway, although KJ is more than happy to travel to look after existing customers, many of whom are national businesses with long term hire requirements.

“While we primarily serve South Wales, we are prepared to travel further afield, including to Devon, to support our valued customers,” she said.

All of the equipment is offered on a self-drive basis and the fleet includes a wide range of small plant and tools, such as telehandlers, rollers and site dumpers. Unexpectedly, KJ Hire’s fleet also includes five asphalt pavers, that have proven a successful addition to work with national contractors, such as Hanson and Tarmac.

“It was a smart decision made by my father,” said Ms Williams. “These specialist machines have proven highly beneficial, allowing us to diversify and reach a broader client base.”

The Kubota compact excavators are in demand every day of the week and, though KJ Hire has a regular replacement policy, keeping up with demand has taken priority over rapid turnaround of the fleet. This year alone has seen the company invest in a wide range of machinery to satisfy local civils, building, local authority and construction customers.

“We are focused on maintaining our fleet to the highest standards,” said Ms Williams.

“However, given the reliability of the Kubota machines, we are not required to replace them as frequently. Our objective remains to continue expanding the business, while maintaining the positive trajectory that we have established.”

Having celebrated 40 years of business last year, KJ Hire has no plans for multi-depot expansion or a move into new equipment lines. The company is well respected for the service that it provides, with top quality machinery, excellent service and first-class back-up the main focus. That doesn’t mean that it won’t be looking to add to the fleet however. Providing customers with the machinery that they require will always be the prime objective.