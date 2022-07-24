Kilwaughter Minerals’ K Systems Wins Prestigious Tall Buildings Award

Kilwaughter Minerals’ K Systems brand has had its position as a leading provider of External Wall Insulation (EWI) systems recognised at the prestigious 2022 Tall Buildings Awards.

K Systems was announced as winner of the Best Tall Building Retrofit Project award in recognition of its role in the restoration of Gaywood House in Bristol.

Bristol City Council tasked K Systems with restoring the exterior of Gaywood House, an 11-storey residential tower block in southwest England, to its original aesthetic and significantly improving the thermal performance of the building, whilst adhering to industry standard fire safety regulations for high-rise buildings.

Together with approved installer Rateavon Limited, K Systems delivered an industry-leading, insulated façade solution that improved thermal efficiency, enhanced building aesthetics, and delivered an outstanding architectural structure that exceeds industry standards.

Incorporating mineral wool insulation, the façade ensured a safe home for residents with improved thermal comfort and a unique blend of VBriQ acrylic and VBriQ+ clay brick slips offered superior durability and excellent UV resistance, futureproofing the building against the external elements, and ensuring the multi-storey complex maintains its colour and structural robustness over time.

The Tall Buildings Awards are held annually and aim to celebrate businesses from across the UK that are developing unique design and engineering solutions to maximise space in city centres, creating a legacy of iconic superstructures and transforming the UK’s built environment.

Speaking following the awards ceremony, David Grace, Sales Director at Kilwaughter Minerals said:

“We are extremely pleased that K Systems has received industry recognition as a leading operator within this very important market.

“At K Systems, we are dedicated to providing innovative, safe and sustainable solutions and achieving the best possible results for our clients and their customers. These awards are testament to that and it is brilliant to have the unrivalled knowledge and expertise of our team once again recognised at a national level.

“We would like to extend our thanks to the entire K Systems team, as it is their hard work and commitment to excellence which has allowed us to experience this continued industry success, and of course a huge congratulations to all those named as finalists and winners at this year’s Tall Buildings Awards.”

The Tall Buildings Awards were presented on 19th July following the Tall Buildings Conference in Central London.

This news follows K System’s 2021 success at the Insulated Render & Cladding Association (INCA) Awards where the business received the award for best-in-class in the insulation and rendered finish refurbishment category, ranking higher than numerous UK-wide counterparts.

In addition to K Systems, Kilwaughter brands include Kilwaughter Lime and the market leading K Rend. To find out more about Kilwaughter and the variety of products and solutions available please visit www.kilwaughter.com