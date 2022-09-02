Key Industries call for urgent action to tackle energy crisis

Two of Northern Ireland’s most essential industries have joined forces to support the growing calls for U.K. Government to take urgent action to tackle the energy crisis that is seeing electricity costs for manufacturers in this coming year, compared to last year, quadruple.

The Mineral Products Association NI and Manufacturing NI are asking local MPs to support calls for urgent action to be taken at Westminster.

MPA, MPANI and Manufacturing NI believe there are a number of steps the Treasury could take to alleviate the increasing burden on construction material manufacturers, such as:

Allow temporary deferral of VAT payments

Reinstate or replace the red diesel rebate to cut fuel duty

Take measures to tackle costs for Energy Intensive Industries like mineral and construction products.

Unprecedented

In a joint statement Gordon Best, Regional Director MPANI and Stephen Kelly, CEO Manufacturing NI, said: “The tsunami of increasing costs for fuel and electricity facing our local manufacturers is unprecedented.

“Many companies are now looking into a very dark future with significant concern being expressed over their ability to operate and have a sustainable future in the light of these cost increases.

“Both our organisations would echo the calls for the new Prime Minister and Government to take whatever action is needed to protect jobs and businesses. We would call on our locally elected MPs to lobby at Westminster and call for Government to introduce measures to ease the burden of these excessive energy costs on households and businesses in Northern Ireland.”