Key Appointment as Miller UK Goes for Growth

Attachment manufacturer Miller UK has announced a key appointment to their executive team, with Darren Allsopp joining as Chief Operating Officer in a move that supports its growth target of becoming the global leaders in the excavator attachment market within 5 years.

Since its establishment in 1978, Miller has achieved a reputation of being revolutionary and forward-thinking. The organisation, which is headquartered in Cramlington, specialises in the supply of high-quality attachment solutions to the world’s leading earthmoving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), OEM dealers, and global excavator end users.

Following a strong period of expansion, the organisation now plans to extend its product portfolio and world-wide presence further with a recognition that a senior leader was required to come in to provide guidance and experience to enable Miller to expand.

Darren joins Miller with a wealth of knowledge and experience in growing and strengthening corporations which aligns with Miller’s growth and future global plans. Prior to Miller, Darren held a number of high-profile executive positions, including recently as Chairman Emeritus and Global Chief Operating Officer at AAF Power & Industrial and prior to that held positions within globally recognised organisations such as Rolls Royce and Price Waterhouse.

“This was a fantastic opportunity to join a business with a strong British heritage and over 40-yearshistory in the excavator market. Miller is a world-renowned International business and is very well positioned in the construction industry and I’m looking forward to working with my new colleagues, customers and stakeholders to support the next phase of growth. The company already has some of the best products in the industry, a great brand name and team that is dedicated to making the whole customer experience a benchmark for our industry. I feel privileged to have the chance to build on these qualities in the months and years to come.”

Keith Miller, Chairman of Miller UK said, “We are delighted to bring in someone with Darren’s knowledge and experience particularly in leadership and the growth of international business. He will help to strengthen the executive team and in turn support and develop our talented workforce to help drive the business forward. We have serious growth plans for the future and Darren will be key to helping us build on the Miller brand and heritage with integrity, governance and focus.”