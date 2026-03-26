Keeping Water Flowing for 50 Years: Castlederg Engineering Firm Marks Major Water Sector Milestone

Castlederg-based Lowry Building & Civil Engineering (LBCE) is marking 50 years supporting Northern Ireland’s water infrastructure — celebrating a legacy of partnership, reliability and innovation in keeping communities supplied with clean, safe drinking water.

Founded in 1961, family-run LBCE began its journey in the local house building industry before dipping its toe in the water sector in 1976, hiring machinery into Water Service. Over the past five decades, the award-winning company has grown to employ over 120 staff delivering critical water infrastructure upgrades in excess of £30 million for NI Water.

Reflecting on the company’s achievements, Ian Lowry, Managing Director of LBCE, said: “Reaching 50 years in the water sector is a significant milestone for our family business.”

He continued: “Since 1976 we have striven to serve the water industry to the best of our ability, investing heavily in plant, people and processes while building strong local supply chains. Our success has been centred on establishing long-term partnerships, providing technical expertise and delivering high-quality, best value projects for Water Service and NI Water. We are proud of the contribution our family-run company has made to the water industry here and our ability to implement reliable, innovative solutions that keep water flowing across Northern Ireland every day.”

Jim McElrath, who spent 50 years working in Water Service Operations, and who was Civil Engineering Supervisor in the mid-1970s when Lowry’s began providing machinery to help maintain services in the Omagh Sub-Division, commented: “Having worked with LBCE from their earliest days in the water sector, I saw first-hand how they grew from a small plant hire company into a highly capable and dependable contractor. What always stood out was their practical approach, strong work ethic and willingness to go the extra mile. Over the years, they became a trusted partner to Water Service, playing an important role in maintaining and improving water infrastructure across Northern Ireland.”

A VALUED PARTNER

Established as one of NI Water framework partners since 2010, LBCE has also played a key role in helping the utility company to modernise and expand wastewater services to address growing demand, environmental pressures and regulatory requirements.

Mark Mitchell, Head of Capital Delivery at NI Water, added: “LBCE has been a valued partner to NI Water for many years, consistently delivering high-quality projects that support essential services for our customers. Their ability to evolve with the needs of the industry, while maintaining a strong focus on safety, innovation and collaboration, has made them a key contributor to our capital programme.”

LBCE remains committed to working in partnership with NI Water and supporting the sector with forward-thinking, sustainable solutions, while continuing to champion greater inclusivity.

“Diverse perspectives make us stronger,” added Ian. “As a family business, we’re proud that the next generation of Lowrys – which includes our two sons and three daughters – as well as the other valued females in our team, are helping to lead, innovate and shape the future of water management and engineering as we drive the company forward.”

To mark their milestone year, LBCE has committed to supporting a range of water industry charity initiatives and events throughout 2026, reinforcing its dedication to giving back to the sector it has served for five decades.