KDM Hire launch their 2021-2022 Rental Catalogue

KDM Hire has recently launched their biggest and most innovative catalogue to date with 360 pages and over 70 new innovative products to choose from.

In conjunction with the recent opening of their Tool Depot in Castlereagh, Belfast, the company has significantly updated their portfolio of tools and equipment available for hire, providing their customer with the widest selection along with some of the most innovative and efficient products in the marketplace.

A new Lifting Equipment division has also been established offering an extensive range of specialist equipment that can make light work of all lifting and handling applications.

A range of Mini Cranes, Glass Lifting and Cladding Lifting equipment will complement an already existing variety of lifting gear.

KDM believes there is still a place for a catalogue in this digital age and with so many products available, their rental catalogue has become the go-to source for equipment hire.

With products split into eight clear divisions, finding the correct hire solution for your needs has never been easier. The catalogue provides specifications, prices and a selection of other relevant information that makes it a useful tool for all users, site, industry or DIY.

You can download your free online copy from KDM’s website or alternatively request to have your free copy posted directly to you – https://www.kdmhire.com/request-a-catalogue/