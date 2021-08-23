Kane completes M&E Fit Out Package at Luxury French Palace

Awarded by 3 Interiors, Kane delivered the €2.5 million M&E Fit Out Package at the luxurious Vista Palace Hotel located in Roguebrune-Cap-Martin on the idyllic French Riviera. The first project Kane has delivered outside the UK and Ireland took 12 weeks to complete.

Based in Banbridge County Down, with offices in London, Glasgow and the Republic of Ireland, Kane employs 200 staff, Kane’s specialist in-house teams designed, installed and commissioned the Fit Out of the 5th floor of the Maybourne Riviera Kitchen and Restaurant as well as the ground floor entrance lobby and bar area.

3 Interiors were working on behalf of the Maybourne Hotel Group, who also owns the prestigious Claridge’s Hotel in London, where Kane recently completed the £12 million M&E installation at their basement extension 5 levels below ground.

Cathal McMullan, Managing Director, Kane commented: “This was an exciting project for Kane, taking our M&E expertise to mainland Europe. This showcases our specialist Fit Out team’s capability to deliver projects in the luxury hospitality market.”